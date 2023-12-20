Watch the moment five wolves are released into the Colorado wilds as part of a controversial reintroduction plan.

Five grey wolves were let loose Colorado’s Rocky Mountains on Monday, 18 December.

Residents voted to reintroduce the species back in 2020, with 10 to 15 wolves planned to be released by mid-march 2024.

The wolves are originally from Oregon, and were judged as fit to be relocated by veterinarians and biologists.

The plan has naturally divided opinion, with conservationists hailing the move, while those with livestock and pets that may be put at risk are sceptical.