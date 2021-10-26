Police in Texas are asking for help to identify a suspect who stole a woman’s purse at gunpoint – and proceeded to drag her along the street with her dog in tow as they drove away.

The incident took place on 25 September and saw the woman break her arm as she was forcibly pushed from the vehicle.

The suspect was driving a red Chevrolet HHR and quickly fled the scene leaving the woman and her dog on the ground in agony.