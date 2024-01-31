XL bully owner tears up discussing ban on breed: ‘It is cruel’

An American XL bully owner teared up on BBC News as she discussed the “cruel” ban.

From Thursday 1 February, people will be banned from keeping the breed unless they get an exemption after the dog was listed as dangerous in the wake of fatal attacks on humans.

“When I first put his muzzle on him, he cried and I cried. It’s cruel having to put something on a dog that hasn’t done anything wrong,” XL bully owner Ellie Lonsdale, from West Yorkshire, told the BBC.

“Don’t ban the dogs. Ban the owners.”