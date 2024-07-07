The UK’s youngest MP was praised by BBC Breakfast hosts for “batting back” their questions on life experience during an interview on Sunday morning (7 July).

Sam Carling, who has been elected Labour MP for North West Cambridgeshire, narrowly won the seat with Conservative candidate Shailesh Vara just 39 votes behind.

He is just 22 years old.

During an appearance on the BBC, Mr Carling was asked how he will offer “real-world experience” to the House of Commons.

“I always get a little bit frustrated when people mention life experience, because no one has yet to explain to me why being older makes you better at the job,” he responded.

After a quick back and forth with presenter Roger Johnson, Mr Carling suggested they were “going round in circles” and was praised for “batting back”.