Zelensky accuses European countries buying Russian oil of dealing in bloody money

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused European countries that are still buying Russian oil of “dealing in blood money”.

The president of Ukraine spoke to the BBC from his situation room in Kyiv, where he also called for the west to quickly provide more weapons for his war-torn country.

“We don’t understand how you can make money out of blood,” Mr Zelensky said of nations still buying Russian oil.

“Unfortunately, this is what some European countries have been doing.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.