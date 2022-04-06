Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called for the United Nations Security Council to reform or “dissolve altogether”, accusing it of failing to take any action to end Russia’s invasion and restore peace.

The president of Ukraine also urged the council to remove Russia as a member to ensure “it cannot block decisions about its own aggression”.

“Show how you can reform and really work for peace,” Mr Zelensky said.

“Or if your present format has no alternatives and there is simply no way out, then the only option would be to dissolve yourself altogether.”

