Zelensky confirms Ukraine and Russia have begun prisoner of war exchange

Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Ukraine and Russia have exchanged prisoners of war on Monday (9 June), the first swap since the two nations engaged in a second round of peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month.

Speaking in a video shared on the Telegram app, the Ukrainian president said that the swap involved those that are seriously wounded, as well as those under the age of 25.

“I thank everyone who is helping to carry out the exchange and working to ensure that all our people can return home – home from Russian captivity,” he said, adding that the trade will be done in several stages over the coming days.

Russia’s Defence Ministry also confirmed the return of the first group of Russian POWs, without providing information on the swapped military personnel.