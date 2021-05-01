Members of Congress gave Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation as he delivered a virtual address on Wednesday.

The president of Ukraine pushed for the United States to do more to support Ukraine as Russia continues its war.

He also urged Americans to remember the September 11 terrorist attacks and the attack on Pearl Harbour, likening them to Vladimir Putin's assault.

After Mr Zelensky was greeted with cheers and a standing ovation, Nancy Pelosi introduced him by saying “Slava Ukraini”, a salute that translates to "Glory to Ukraine".

