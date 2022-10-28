Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has vowed to correct players doing skills for the sake of it after Antony’s spins in the Europa League win against Sheriff Tiraspol.

Though the Red Devils landed a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Thursday, 27 October, one of the main talking points was Antony’s double spin, before he misplaced a pass.

Ten Hag took the Brazilian off at half time, but said he was happy to see skills if done properly.

“I don’t have a problem with that as long as it’s functional,” the football manager said.

