Senegal players crashed manager Aliou Cisse's post-match press conference as they celebrated winning the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time ever.

The nation beat seven-time winners Egypt in a nail-biting final that went all the way to a penalty shootout, where Sadio Mane held his nerve to score the deciding spot-kick.

After the final whistle, Cisse dedicated their historic victory to the Senegalese people and as he addressed the media, his players crashed the press conference.

Stars including PSG's Idrissa Gueye were seen dousing the boss with water as they celebrated.

