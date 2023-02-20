Moment British sailor falls head-first overboard during Australia SailGP race

Footage captures the moment a Team GB crew member was swept off his catamaran and thrown into the water while competing in the Australia Sail Grand Prix.

Matt Gotrel can be seen going head-first overboard, falling through the vessel while still tethered to it.

He was frantically tossed around the water for a few seconds, before being pulled back onto the F50 catamaran.

The incident happened as Team GB took part in the international sailing competition, SailGP, in Sydney.

A second day of racing, on Sunday, was cancelled due to a “major weather event”.

