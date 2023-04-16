Joe Joyce said he was “disappointed” with his performance as he reflected on his loss to Zhilei Zhang on Saturday, 15 April.

The 37-year-old had been expected to successfully defend his position as WBO interim champion but referee Howard Foster called off the contest after Joyce sustained significant swelling to his right eye.

“Credit to him, because he’s a good fighter... I gave it my all... I expected to win like I normally do,” the Londoner said.

