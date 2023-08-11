Campbell Hatton talks next steps of his career and being part of a boxing dynasty

Super-lightweight boxer Campbell Hatton spoke with The Independent ahead of his fight on the Anthony Joshua undercard against Tom Ansell.

The Manchester-born fighter spoke about how it felt when Dillian Whyte pulled out of the headline fight and the relief when Robert Helenius was announced as a replacement.

Hatton also spoke about the challenge of taking on a fighter like Ansell, fighting in some of the UK’s biggest arenas and how his dad, Ricky Hatton, reacted to his son following him into the ring.

Stay up to date with all the latest boxing news with Independent Sport.