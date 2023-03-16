Liverpool face ‘massive task’ to reach top four after Champions League exit, Klopp says

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is targeting a decisive week after the international break, which he believes will define not only this season but the next.

His side’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid on Wednesday leaves them with just the option of securing a place in the Premier League’s top four to seal qualification for the European competition.

Liverpool had started to gather momentum after taking 13 points from 15, but a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth ahead of defeat in Madrid was a knock to confidence.

