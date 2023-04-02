Graham Potter talks about ‘criticism’ in final interview as Chelsea head coach

Graham Potter said he accepted criticism in his last interview as Chelsea’s head coach after losing to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Chelsea sacked Potter after just seven months in charge, despite having presented him as a long-term solution in the managerial hot seat when he was hired in September 2022.

The ex-Brighton manager failed to lead to an upturn in Premier League form and the final straw was the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday that dropped the Blues into the bottom half of the Premier League.

