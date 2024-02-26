Carabao Cup: Pochettino stands up for Chelsea after Gary Neville jibe

Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino defended his side after criticism he described as “not fair” from Gary Neville after their Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool on Sunday (25 February).

The Reds were missing as many as 11 injured players at Wembley, relying on young, inexperienced players to come on late in the game while Chelsea had the likes of £100m midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo on the pitch.

The Sky Sports pundit said: “In extra time it has been Klopp’s kids against the blue billion-pound bottle jobs.”

Defending his stars, Pochettino said: “I don’t hear what he said but if you compare the age of the two groups, I think it is similar.”