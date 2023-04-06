Chelsea appoint Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until end of season

Frank Lampard has returned to Chelsea, replacing Graham Potter as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

The club legend is back in the dugout at Stamford Bridge, where he spent 13 years of his playing career, before managing them from 2019 to 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club,” a statement from co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali read.

It added that Chelsea continue their “thorough and exhaustive process” to find a permanent head coach for next season.

