Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed $1 billion (£740million) in career earnings according to Spanish publication Marca.

Ronaldo is regarded as one of the best players in the history of the game and is now one of the richest athletes in the globe.

The Manchester United attacker surpassed the career earning mark in October meaning the player now has a net worth of around $500 million.

After having recently returned to Manchester United, the high calibre player is now on a contract worth around £480,000 a week.

