A Ligue 1 football game between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned after former West Ham player Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a water bottle thrown from the stands.

Footage filmed by a fan in the stand captured the Marseille forward preparing to take a corner in the fifth minute when a bottle is thrown towards him, hitting him on the head.

The French international falls to the ground at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium.

Payet walked off the pitch moments later with an ice pack on his head.

The match was cancelled almost two hours after being suspended.

Sign up to our daily newsletters.