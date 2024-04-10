Athlete climbs Eiffel Tower using only 110m-long rope to set new world record

Elite obstacle course racer and double world champion Anouk Garnier set the new world record in rope climb of 110 meters (361ft) at the iconic Eiffel Tower on Wednesday 10 April.

The 33-year-old French athlete’s ascent of a vertically suspended rope broke the existing overall record of 90 meters held by South Africa’s Thomas Van Tonder.

Among women, the record of just 26 meters is held by Denmark’s Ida Mathilde Steensgaard.

“It’s a crazy thing...I can’t believe what I’ve just done, it’s so insane,” Garnier said.

The extreme endurance feat of scaling a free-hanging rope demands intense arm, leg and core strength.