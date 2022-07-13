Euro 2022: England will be “ruthless” in front of any opposition, says Chloe Kelly

England "shouldn't get too carried away" with their 8-0 win against Norway, Chloe Kelly has said, ahead of the Lionesses' match against Northern Ireland on Friday.

The forward said that the team are staying grounded before their final group match.

"We have to focus on Northern Ireland and we can't get too carried away with one result... We want to be ruthless in every game no matter what opposition is in front of us," Kelly said.

