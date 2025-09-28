Inside the Red Roses’ raucous Rugby World Cup celebrations

England marked their Rugby World Cup win with some euphoric dressing room celebrations after crushing Canada 33-13 at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, 27 September.

The Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 to secure their third World Cup crown and first for 11 years.

It continued an excellent summer for English women’s sport, following the Lionesses in their European Championship glory.

After the final, the team held the trophy aloft on the pitch while chanting "England's on fire" to the tune of "Freed from Desire" by Gala.

Prop Hannah Botterman, 26, enjoyed the celebrations with a knee-slide in the dressing room.