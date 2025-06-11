Independent TV
01:15
Roy Keane says ‘something missing’ from ‘unhappy’ England after Senegal defeat
Roy Keane has questioned England’s group spirit following their shock 3-1 friendly defeat to Senegal.
The loss came days after an underwhelming World Cup qualifying victory against Andorra and Thomas Tuchel’s side were booed off at the City Ground on Tuesday (10 June).
England’s display raised further questions a year out from the World Cup and former Republic of Ireland international Keane questioned their spirit.
Speaking on ITV’s post-match analysis, he said: “I look at this England group, and I know we’re on the outside looking in… I think there’s something amiss here. They don’t look like a happy group.”
