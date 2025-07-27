A former England player and ITV presenter was moved by a compilation of footage showing past criticism of women's football ahead of the Euro 2025 final on Sunday, 27 July.

As the Lionesses prepared to face Spain, the broadcaster aired an interview with Beth Mead in which the striker recalled how she was laughed at when she started her career playing for a boys' team.

Karen Carney, one of England's most-capped players, became emotional after the interview finished as she reflected on how far the sport has come.

"There is a little girl and also a little boy that now knows that there is a place for everybody to play football," she said.