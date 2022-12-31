NFL quarterback recalls rescuing helicopter crash passengers while riding jetski

NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert has recalled how he helped rescue the passengers of a Florida sightseeing helicopter that crashed into the ocean.

Gabbert, the backup QB to Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was out riding jetskis with his brothers when the helicopter went down into Hillsborough Bay.

“I vaguely remember hearing a faint noise, so we turned around, left the yacht club and I just remember looking to the west, and it almost looked like a crew boat that had broken up into four pieces. I saw yellow life jackets,” the NFL star explained.

Sign up for our newsletters.