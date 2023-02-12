Brentford’s equaliser at Arsenal on Saturday, 12 February, has angered Mikel Arteta, who has accused officials of “changing the rules.”

The football manager maintains that the goal should have been ruled out for offside.

Brentford left the Emirates with a 1-1 draw after Ivan Toney’s equaliser.

It is understood VAR Lee Mason did not fully investigate an offside call against Christian Norgaard, who provided the assist.

“You have to apply certain principles in defending and you do that by sticking to the rules, suddenly you change the rules and then you have to change your principles,” Arteta said.

