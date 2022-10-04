Senior police officers are under investigation over the stadium stampede in Indonesia in which at least 125 people died.

Although it is believed that the stadium was overbooked, the football club denies allegations.

Vigils have been held across the island of Java, with many sharing their grief and voicing anger.

Some held protest signs that read “massacre under the guise of security”.

“The police have to take responsibility, I hope those officers don’t just get fired, but get the punishment they deserve,” one person said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.