Klopp delivers heartfelt message to Liverpool fans after shock announcement

Jurgen Klopp has revealed why he has decided to leave Liverpool FC in a message to fans released on Friday, 26 January.

The 56-year-old has informed the club’s ownership he has decided to stand down, having taken charge at Liverpool in 2015.

In his time at the club, he has won six major trophies including the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League trophy in 2019.

Klopp said in a video message: “It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy."