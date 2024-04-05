Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lucy Leeson | Friday 05 April 2024 08:19 BST

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior says children have seen racist abuse aimed at him on social media

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior says his children have seen racist abuse aimed at him on social media.

The Championship manager opened up about the abuse he had received after he was announced as a nominee for Championship manager of the season on Wednesday (3 April).

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rosenior said: “When my kids read that I am a monkey, when it should be really positive, it leaves a bit of a bitter taste,

“It affects my kids and family. It also affects my players as I know they are on social media.”

Rosenoir added: “It’s water off a duck’s back for me but when it affects my children I need to speak out.”

