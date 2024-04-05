Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:53
Hull City manager Liam Rosenior says children have seen racist abuse aimed at him on social media
Hull City manager Liam Rosenior says his children have seen racist abuse aimed at him on social media.
The Championship manager opened up about the abuse he had received after he was announced as a nominee for Championship manager of the season on Wednesday (3 April).
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rosenior said: “When my kids read that I am a monkey, when it should be really positive, it leaves a bit of a bitter taste,
“It affects my kids and family. It also affects my players as I know they are on social media.”
Rosenoir added: “It’s water off a duck’s back for me but when it affects my children I need to speak out.”
Up next
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:57
Netanyahu: ‘Enormous implications’ for US if Israel isn’t victorious’
01:42
Doctor explains how stress can cause physical illness
00:56
Watch: Water gushes out of New York City skyscraper
01:01
Trump makes surprise appearance at Nigel Farage’s 60th birthday party
00:47
Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train
00:35
Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage
00:34
London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour
01:27
US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action
01:08
Gillian Anderson reveals main struggle writing new sexual fantasy book
00:35
Sharon Osbourne reveals secret feud with two Big Brother housemates
00:29
Rylan Clark discusses representing UK in Eurovision Song Contest
00:37