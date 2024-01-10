Hull City confirm Fabio Carvalho deal with bizarre Blind Date announcement

Hull City announced the signing of Fabio Carvalho with a rather bizarre video.

The Championship side confirmed the loan signing of Liverpool’s forward, despite reported interest from both Southampton and Leeds United, on Wednesday 10 January.

Hull’s media team wasted no time in rubbing the signing in the face of their rivals, announcing Carvalho’s arrival using a scene from the British TV game show Blind Date.

In a video shared on X, Carvalho’s face is seen on a contestant who turns down bachelors number one and two - who happen to be sporting Leeds and Southampton badges.

The third contestant, with a Hull badge on his head, celebrates the player’s decision.