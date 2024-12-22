Luke Littler has explained why he burst into tears on stage after winning his first match at the World Darts Championship.

Littler came within millimetres of opening his quest for a maiden World Championship crown with a nine-dart finish as he beat Ryan Meikle in record-breaking fashion on Saturday (21 December).

The teenage sensation was a breath away from darting perfection when he missed a double 12 but threw a stunning 140.91 average in the final set to win 3-1.

That is the record for the highest average in a single set at the World Championship as the 17-year-old continues to break barriers.

The win was extremely emotional for Littler, who cut his onstage interview short after breaking down in tears.