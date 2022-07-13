Man United need to ‘improve in everything’ under Erik ten Hag, says Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane has said Manchester United need to “improve in everything” over pre-season as new manager Erik ten Hag starts to mould the side in his image.

After starting last season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and limping over the line in sixth under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, the Premier League giants have entrusted the 52-year-old to turn things around.

United beat Liverpool 4-0 in a friendly on Tuesday (12 July) to set the tone for Ten Hag’s first season, but Varane admits improvement is needed across the board to challenge when it matters.

