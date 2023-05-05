Manchester United: Erik ten Hag slams ‘annoying’ last-gasp defeat at Brighton

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag slammed his side’s “annoying” last-gasp loss at Brighton as the Reds’ Champions League hopes suffered a setback.

Alexis Mac Allister slammed home from the penalty spot in the ninth minute of added time in a dramatic 1-0 defeat.

The setback came after Luke Shaw’s inexplicable handball was punished following VAR intervention.

United’s loss leaves them only four points above fifth-placed Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand.

