Erik ten Hag admits he faces a selection conundrum over who will replace Bruno Fernandes in Sunday’s Premier League game at Aston Villa.

The Manchester United midfielder is suspended after picking up five bookings this season.

“We have to replace Bruno, it’s quite clear,” the manager said, after Thursday night’s win against Real Sociedad.

“We have to see how we replace him and we have to think about that... hopefully you can understand I will have a minimum of one night to think about that.”

