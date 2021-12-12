Max Verstappen prevails in F1 world title shoot-out after beating Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen has won his first Formula One championship, beating rival Lewis Hamilton on a dramatic final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday (12 December).

For the second ever time in Formula One history, the two drivers came to the last race of the season with a point tie.

After his victory, Verstappen said: “It’s unbelievable. I tried fighting all race, and then that opportunity in the last lap... It’s insane. I don’t know what to say. My team, they deserve it, I love them so much. This year has been incredible.”