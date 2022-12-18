World Cup Final: Argentina fans react to Messi penalty securing early lead

Scenes in Buenos Aires erupted as Lionel Messi's first-half penalty secured an early lead for Argentina at the World Cup final.

The goal happened 23 minutes into the game, leaving plenty of time for even more action from the side.

France's Theo Hernandez and Lionel Messi clashed trying to get to the ball, leaving an Argentina penalty, which converted to a 1-0 lead, thanks to the Golden Boot candidate.

Messi has now scored in each of the knockout games of the 2022 World Cup.

