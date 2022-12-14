Michael B Jordan: Hollywood star becomes part owner of AFC Bournemouth

Michael B Jordan has been confirmed as part owner of AFC Bournemouth.

The Hollywood actor invested in the Premier League club as part of a consortium led by American investor Bill Foley.

A statement from the club read: “AFC Bournemouth is Michael’s first foray into professional sports ownership, as he and Nullah will work closely with Bill in areas including global marketing and internationalisation of the club.”

The 35-year-old is the latest actor to get involved in British football, following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham FC.

