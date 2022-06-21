Four-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski has retired from the NFL for a second time.

The legendary tight end first walked away in 2019 after nine seasons and three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, but he was lured back into the game by the appeal of playing again with Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Confirming his latest decision on Instagram, Gronkowski wrote: “I will now be going back to my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had.”

