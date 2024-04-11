Nicolas Hamilton on what he really thinks about brother Lewis’s move to Ferrari

Nicolas Hamilton has revealed what he really thinks about his brother Lewis’s move from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Lewis will join forces with Ferrari in 2025 in a move that shocked the motorsport community when it was announced in February.

During an interview with Kay Burley on Sky News today (11 April), Nicolas was asked about his brother’s move from Mercedes

”Erm, oh my god, I wasn’t expecting this question,” he replied.

“Look, it’s a great opportunity for him. I think it’s a new chapter for him and I’m 100 percent behind him like a lot of people are.”