The Independent has obtained footage of the incident between Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and one of Roma‘s coaching staff, that saw both men provisionally suspended for Thursday’s Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg.

The Norwegian club claim the video shows Knutsen - now set to miss the biggest game in the team’s history - was attacked by Nuno Santos, Roma’s goalkeeping coach.

Roma, by contrast, told Uefa that Santos was the first person to be punched and that he had previously had a finger provocatively pointed in his face.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.