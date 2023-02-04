England head coach Steve Borthwick says his players are “desperate” to impress on the international stage, ahead of their Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Speaking about Saturday’s fixture, Borthwick detailed the “excitement” his team will have in front of a packed-out Twickenham.

“We’ve got players that have played international rugby and have then been out of it for some time, I think they’ve been wanting to get back in,” he said.

“That’s the sense I’ve got - they’re desperate to go out and play well for England - desperate to get out there.”

