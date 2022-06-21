Ryan Giggs announces he is stepping down as Wales manager

Ryan Giggs has announced he is leaving his job as Wales manager with immediate effect.

The former Manchester United winger has been on leave from the post since November 2020.

Giggs faces a domestic violence trial on August 8, as he has been accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville and of common assault of her sister Emma Greville.

Giggs denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

