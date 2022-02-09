Los Angeles is set to take to centre stage on Sunday February 13 as the L.A. Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 so here’s a look at the key numbers behind the big game.

This year’s half-time show will also see a host of the world’s A-list musicians making an appearance such as Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Super Bowl LIV will be shown live on BBC Two and the iPlayer as well as on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here