David Beckham reveals last words Sven-Goran Eriksson said to him

David Beckham shared a video of himself walking alongside Sven-Goran Eriksson as he paid an emotional tribute to the former football manager.

Eriksson, who took charge of England’s golden generation, died aged 76 on Monday 26 August.

Taking to Instagram hours later, Beckham shared a video of the pair and revealed the final words they shared.

“We laughed, we cried and we knew we were saying goodbye,” the former England captain wrote, captioning the post.

“Sven, thank you for always being the person you have always been, passionate, caring, calm and a true gentleman. I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain but I will forever hold these last memories of this day with you and your family.

“Thank you Sven and in your last words to me: ‘It will be ok.’”