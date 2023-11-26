Terry Venables' advice to Gareth Southgate during the Euro 96 tournament has resurfaced following the news that the former England manager and player died at the age of 80 after a long illness.

"What doesn't destroy you completely only makes you stronger, he'll find that... I'm sure Gareth will be all the better for it," Venables said.

His family said in a statement on Sunday (26 November): “We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness."