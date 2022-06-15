Boxer Tyson Fury has insisted today on Good Morning Britain that his professional boxing career is “kaput”.

The heavyweight champion previously hinted he would return to the professional boxing ring if Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk could beat Anthony Joshua again.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m happily retired” said Fury.

The 33-year-old has, however, expressed an interest in partaking in exhibition bout.

Fury retired from professional boxing in April 2022 after knocking out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium and retaining his WBC heavyweight title.

