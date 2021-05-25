Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken alongside Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw as the Red Devils gear up for the Europa League final in Gdansk against Villarreal.Should United emerge victorious, it will be the first piece of silverware since 2017, when United won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho, with a 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm.After clinching second in the Premier League, Solskjaer will be determined to deliver his first trophy in charge at Old Trafford to cement his credentials and continue United’s resurgence.