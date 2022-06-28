Andy Murray pulled off an impressive underarm serve to the delight of the Centre Court crowd on the opening day of Wimbledon.

The British star battled back to beat James Duckworth 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, putting to bed any injury fears.

In his 14th year at Wimbledon, Murray threw in the cheeky underarm serve for the first time, setting himself up to win the point.

“As soon as I saw him step further back, I threw the underarm serve in,” he later said of the effort, and his opponent’s positioning.

