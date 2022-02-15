Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva returned to competition at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday, launching her bid for gold after a court cleared her to compete despite a failed drugs test.

All eyes were on the 15-year-old as she stepped onto the ice for her routine.

Despite stumbling on a jump and tearing up at the end, Valieva went top with a score of 82.16.

She, along with her fellow competitors, will return on Thursday for the free skate event, which will decide the medals.

