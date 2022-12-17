Messi trains with his team ahead of World Cup final Argentina v France

Argentina’s Messi trained with his team at Qatar University on the eve of the World Cup final, where they will face France at the Lusail Stadium, in Qatar.

Concerns were raised about the champion’s fitness after Messi was seen clutching his hamstring in the game's later stages and was not seen joining his teammates during the squad training on Thursday.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or has been a key figure for Argentina during the World Cup, with four goals scored and three assists to help his national side reach the final.

